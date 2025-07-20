President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday that the government achieved three key goals at the recent expanded meeting on Cyprus held in New York, with the most significant being the agreement to hold new meetings and the continuation of efforts by the UN Secretary-General.

Speaking after a memorial service for the fallen of the 1974 Turkish invasion at the Cathedral of Apostle Barnabas in Nicosia, the president responded to criticism that no major progress had been made during the latest round of UN-facilitated diplomacy.

“I myself said we wanted, and expected, better results—but this did not depend solely on us,” he said.

Christodoulides added that before travelling to New York, the government had set three minimum goals, all of which were met. “The most important of these was securing agreement for further meetings and the continuation of the UN Secretary-General’s efforts,” he said.

He recalled that in March 2023, when his administration took office, both the Turkish Cypriot leadership and Ankara had made clear they would not engage in talks unless their preconditions were met. These included recognition of sovereign equality, a two-state solution, and the establishment of direct trade with Turkish Cypriots.

“Two and a half years later, through our actions and planning, we have seen movement. We are not where we want to be—I’m not trying to sugar-coat anything—but yes, our actions have led to tangible outcomes,” he said.

Asked whether the UN Secretary-General acknowledges Turkey’s refusal to shift its position, the president said António Guterres made it clear during the meeting in New York—speaking in front of the Turkish foreign minister and Turkish Cypriot leader—that he is bound by the UN Security Council resolutions.

He added that Guterres had made significant efforts toward the Turkish side on specific confidence-building measures, including the long-stalled opening of a crossing point between Athienou and Aglantzia.

“The UN Secretary-General cannot impose his will on Turkey or dictate how it will respond,” Christodoulides said. “That is why, without attempting to replace the United Nations, we have pushed for more active and leading involvement by the European Union.”

Unlike the UN, he added, “the EU has the tools and leverage needed to exert pressure on Turkey.”