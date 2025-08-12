The fires that broke out in the Tala community, burning three hectares of land on Tuesday morning have been brought under full control, according to the fire department.

“Paphos city and district officers, as well as two aircrafts were deployed to the area to protect homes”, fire department spokesperson Andreas Kettis said in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

Kettis added that the fire broke out on a mountainous site near a residential area and that fire fighting forces remain in the area to prevent possible flare ups.

The fire department together with the police has launched investigations into the cause of the fire.