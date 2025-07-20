Greece, alongside the Republic of Cyprus, reaffirmed its commitment to finding a comprehensive and mutually acceptable resolution to the Cyprus issue on Sunday.

In a statement issued on the 51st anniversary of the Turkish invasion, the Greek Foreign Ministry said it supports a bizonal, bicommunal federation that ensures political equality between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots. The ministry reiterated the goal of maintaining one international personality, sovereignty, and nationality on the island, in accordance with the framework established by UN Security Council Resolutions.

The statement also highlighted Greece’s respect for the memory of those who fell during the invasion, its solidarity with missing and displaced persons, and its gratitude to all those who defended Cyprus bravely and selflessly. It described the ongoing Cyprus problem as an international issue rooted in illegal invasion and occupation, representing a continuous violation of the United Nations Charter. The ministry underscored that the perpetuation of the current status quo or the creation of ‘two states’ are unacceptable solutions.

Furthermore, the Greek Foreign Ministry said the UN Secretary General’s efforts through the Good Offices Mission, which keeps the Cyprus problem high on the international agenda is important. Greece expressed support for the initiatives of the UN Secretary General and the Republic of Cyprus President in seeking the resumption of negotiations.

The statement highlighted recent informal meetings in Geneva and New York, which demonstrated that conditions may be conducive to progress. Greece reaffirmed that resolving the Cyprus issue within the parameters set by the UN Security Council, achieving island reunification, and ending occupation in an EU member state remain the highest national priorities.