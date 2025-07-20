

Turkish Cypriot media on Sunday reported that the five Greek Cypriots “arrested” in the north on Saturday were allegedly found in possession of property deeds, maps, and records naming directors of construction companies operating in the occupied areas.

According to Kibris Postasi, the five were detained after allegedly entering a tourist resort in the Trikomo area without permission. They are reportedly being investigated on suspicion of “espionage against Turkish properties” and have been remanded for three days on charges of “violating a military forbidden zone”.

The report said the group entered the resort at around 5:15pm on Saturday and were detained following complaints from local residents. During a search of their vehicle, Turkish Cypriot “police” reportedly seized as “evidence” numerous maps and property documents containing notes, along with files listing construction companies and their directors active in the north.

It was also claimed that one of the individuals had gathered information about real estate properties from a company based in Kyrenia named Royal Estate. Their mobile phones were also reportedly confiscated for investigation.

Another news outlet, Ahbap, reported that the individuals were detained on suspicion of “illegal entry” and “causing public disturbance”. It said police discovered multiple property deeds, folders relating to construction companies, and documents listing directors’ names.

Hakikat Newspaper referenced “suspicions of espionage” in its coverage, claiming the five Greek Cypriots were found with documents concerning construction firms, maps, and ownership titles, and were being held on charges of “espionage” and “entering a first-degree military zone”.

The reports also stated that the group entered the north without completing the standard “entry procedures” and had violated a designated military area.

Earlier, the foreign ministry in the Republic said it was in contact with the UN peacekeeping force (Unficyp) regarding the case.

The five are believed to be displaced persons who were visiting the north on Saturday. They are expected to remain in custody as investigations continue.