Toncoin (TON) surged 11.6% to $3.23 during the last week, driven by developer-centric advancements in The Open Network (TON). The Core v11 upgrade, highlighted in X posts on July 6, slashed DEX swap times from 50 to 5 seconds, enhancing scalability for DeFi and dApps. The TON Foundation introduced tools like TON Proxy and TON DNS, enabling developers to build secure, decentralized VPNs and human-readable domain names, per CoinGecko. A UAE partnership offering 10-year Golden Visas for $100K TON stakers has drawn developer interest, boosting adoption. Analysts project TON could hit $5.32-$10 by Q4 2025, fueled by 488M tokens locked and 340 validators across 24 countries. However, a high TVL ratio (51.4) and whale dominance (68% supply) signal overvaluation risks, with a potential dip to $2.80 if $3.50 resistance persists.

Toncoin (TON) has been gaining headlines with its push toward developer integrations and ecosystem tools, but in terms of investor momentum, another project is rapidly stealing the spotlight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached an 80% sellout milestone in its presale phase, and its current price of $0.03 is about to jump to $0.035—a 20% increase that will mark the next stage in its rapid growth.

While TON focuses on long-term infrastructure, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is capturing immediate market attention by combining high-yield opportunities, real-world use cases, and user-friendly DeFi mechanics. With over $12.6 million already raised and 13,600+ holders on board, the momentum behind this presale is difficult to ignore.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is set to introduce a dual lending model that will cater to both conservative and high-risk crypto users. Through its upcoming Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending system, users will be able to lend bluechip assets directly to smart contracts governed by the platform. For example, lending 750 SOL at a 67% loan-to-value ratio could generate an 11% annual yield—returning approximately 82 SOL each year—automatically and without the need for manual involvement.

On the flip side, the platform’s Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending model will empower users to borrow stablecoins using even volatile tokens as collateral. Someone holding a large amount of TRUMP will be able to access liquidity by borrowing USDC at a 220% collateral ratio, unlocking value without selling their speculative assets. Borrowers and lenders will negotiate interest rates and repayment periods directly, offering a level of customization rarely seen in DeFi.

But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) isn’t just about lending and borrowing. It’s also preparing to launch a fully decentralized stablecoin, engineered to maintain a consistent $1 peg. This stablecoin will be minted only when a loan is issued and burned upon repayment—ensuring strict supply control and preventing inflationary spirals. With deployment planned on a Layer 2 network, users can expect reduced gas fees and faster transaction speeds, setting a new standard for scalable DeFi performance.

Lenders on the platform will also receive mtTokens, which represent their deposited assets and act as yield-bearing instruments. These tokens will be automatically staked in smart contracts, enabling interest to accumulate passively without requiring any user action. This frictionless income model supports Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s broader vision of making DeFi both accessible and rewarding for investors of all levels.

Massive Presale Movement and Proven Security Infrastructure

With a total token supply of 4 billion, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is nearing the end of its fifth presale phase. The $0.03 price point has already delivered strong returns to early investors, and the incoming shift to $0.035 in Phase 6 represents the final opportunity to enter before further gains. As demand continues to surge and tokens become more scarce, this may be the last discounted entry before the platform’s debut price of $0.06 at listing.

Security and transparency are cornerstones of the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) ecosystem. The platform underwent a rigorous audit by CertiK, receiving impressive scores—95 for Token Scan and 77.5 on Skynet—based on both manual analysis and automated smart contract review. These metrics provide users with the confidence that their assets will be protected as the platform moves into public release.

To further demonstrate its commitment to user safety and platform stability, the team has deployed a $50,000 bug bounty program, inviting ethical hackers and security experts to identify and address any vulnerabilities. At the same time, a $100,000 community giveaway is rewarding ten participants with $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each, building grassroots loyalty while distributing ownership more widely across its ecosystem.

A compelling example of the project’s strong investment upside comes from a Phase 2 investor who strategically shifted $50,000 worth of AVAX and BTC into Mutuum Finance (MUTM) when the token was priced at $0.015. At that rate, the investor acquired approximately 3,333,333 MUTM tokens. With the current presale price now at $0.03, the value of their holdings has already doubled to $100,000, reflecting a 2x paper gain.

Looking ahead, with a confirmed listing price of $0.06, the investor is poised to realize a 4x return by launch. And if market forecasts hold true — projecting a post-listing rally toward $0.10 or higher — the same $50,000 position could scale up to $350,000, marking a 7x gain. This kind of growth trajectory is precisely what’s attracting serious capital from investors seeking strong upside with solid fundamentals behind the token.

As TON focuses on developer tools and ecosystem depth, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is already capturing headlines—and wallets—by delivering immediate value and high-yield opportunities. The presale is already 80% sold out, and the price hike to $0.035 is just around the corner. With the final discounted tokens vanishing quickly, this is the moment to take action and secure a position before the next wave of gains begins.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: The information provided in this content is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax or health advice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

You should not rely on the information as a substitute for professional advice tailored to your specific situation.