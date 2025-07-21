For the third consecutive year, the “Hope For Children” CRC Policy Center is running the “Summer School”, through which teenage boys and girls from various social backgrounds enhance their leadership, communication and organisational skills, their critical thinking, as well as their knowledge on issues related to child protection.

The Nicosia Summer School, hosted by the European University, has already been completed, with the children who participated filling their summer “suitcases” with new knowledge, experiences, and friendships.

We continue dynamically from Monday, July 21 until Friday, August 1, 2025, with the programme taking place in Limassol. In the Limassol district, the Summer School is being hosted at the Municipal Centre for Social Programmes “Ploutis Servas Municipal Apartments”, with the financial support of the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation. Participation for all children is free of charge. During the programme, snacks and lunch are offered to the children.

The Executive Director of the Hope For Children, Andria Neocleous, stated: “It is crucial that tomorrow’s adults know their rights and responsibilities, and that they possess the knowledge and skills to defend themselves and support others. Prevention programmes like this give children the opportunity to cultivate positive skills and grow into healthy citizens. We equip them with the necessary tools to protect themselves from situations such as violence, bullying, social isolation, etc., and to stand by their peers who may be facing similar challenges. We warmly thank the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation for supporting the implementation of this initiative.”

On behalf of the Andrey & Julia Dashin’s Foundation, Andrey Dashin stated:

“Supporting the Young Ambassadors Summer School reflects our commitment to empowering the next generation. By equipping young people with the knowledge and skills to address critical issues such as bullying, racism, and inequality, we contribute to fostering a more inclusive and compassionate society. We believe in the power of youth to lead positive change and encourage them to actively participate in such initiatives because building a better future begins with the steps we take today.”

Through discussions and activities, participants aged between 12 and 15 years old, explore various issues such as cyberbullying, school bullying, racism, the acceptance and uniqueness of diversity, hate speech against socially vulnerable groups and gender-based violence.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in experiential activities through which they learn by playing and discovering the world around them. The programme includes creative games, artistic activities, as well as STEAM activities that cultivate imagination, teamwork and critical thinking.

Our summer journey will conclude with two unique experiences for the children: a visit to the “Paradox Museum” and a visit from the sports club “Ifestos Sports Club”, where the children will discuss the challenges faced by people with disabilities and the opportunities available to them in sports. This experience will culminate in a wheelchair basketball game for all participants, aiming to foster understanding, acceptance, and empathy towards people with disabilities.

Upon completion of the summer programme, all participants who wish to can join the large family of young ambassadors of the Organisation.

For more information, please contact programme trainers Anna Charalambous at [email protected] and Evi Neocleous at [email protected] or call 22103234.