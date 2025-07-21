A new web page to help the public with tax issues was launched by the government on Monday to improve user experience.

The tax department and the deputy ministry of research and innovation launched the new digital service for citizens and businesses, to simplify procedures and enhance efficiency on the Tax For All (TFA) website, which provides a unified tax platform.

The new support page offers collected material, guides and frequently asked questions to help users understand the TFA website.

The digital assistant on the government website now offers 24-hour service to taxpayers for registrations, data modifications, TFA account creation and VAT declarations, refunds and more.