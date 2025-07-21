A 41-year-old was arrested on Monday for assault and causing actual bodily harm during an incident in Kalo Chorio in Larnaca on Saturday evening.

The suspect will be taken before a court on Tuesday.

Two other people, aged 23 and 17, were also identified on Monday as having been involved in the incident.

They were questioned and released to be summoned later.

The incident occurred at around 11.45pm, when police received reports of a fight.

Officers arriving at the scene found stones scattered on the road and several people gathered in the area.

Police issued warnings to those present, who dispersed without further incident.

Shortly afterward, a 58-year-old man went to the Aradippou police station to report damage to his parked car, which had been near the location of the disturbance.

He said the windshield and rear window of the vehicle had been smashed.

Police were later informed that an 18-year-old male had been injured in the head during the incident.

He arrived at Larnaca general hospital around 1am and was discharged later that morning.