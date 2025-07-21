The way a society takes care of the mentally ill is a measure of its culture, Health Minister Michalis Damianos said on Monday at a memorial service for those killed during the invasion at Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

He said it is the duty of the state to defend the vulnerable patients.

“The health ministry works with the obligation to strengthen the rights of the mentally ill, to reduce stigma and discrimination, and to ensure access to care services with respect, quality and humanity,” Damianos said.

Within this framework, the approval of the National Mental Health Strategy 2025-2028 aims at the improvement of the mental health services on the island and strengthening the social integration of people with mental illnesses in society, he added.

Phase A of the National Health Strategy 2025-2028 is an incredibly important step for a hospital, Damianos said. The new mental health strategy was approved by the cabinet in March.

“The mark that July 20 left on our collective memory is undeniable,” the minister said.

“The tragedy that unfolded at Athalassa Hospital 51 years ago, with the use of napalm in a mental health hospital, cost the lives of 31 patients, Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, one nurse and one soldier, all victims of the same brutal violence of the Turkish invaders, regardless of origin or status,” Damianos added.

The families of those killed did not receive the remains of their dead and it took several decades for the remains to be identified.

The Turkish invaders, “violated every human right, with uncountable violence, and the fact that a psychiatric hospital was targeted shows the cruel face of wartime,” Damianos said.

“Today’s ceremony acts as a tragic reminder that Cyprus continues dealing with the consequences of the Turkish invasion and ongoing occupation, the need for justice remains timely and urgent,” he said.

“Today we honour all those who were lost unjustly, and we commit to keep their memory alive, while we work towards a society which shows respect and dignity towards any human life”.