The role of the UK in the current phase of efforts towards paving the way for a Cyprus solution is “supportive”, a foreign office source said on Monday, following the participation of Minister of State for Europe Stephen Doughty in last week’s New York meeting on Cyprus.

On the sidelines of the expanded meeting under the UN chief, Doughty had briefly met both President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

A statement had not been issued, as “the role of the UK in this phase is supportive”, the source told the Cyprus News Agency.

After the meeting in New York, Doughty had posted on X that the UK, as a guarantor power, remained committed to the process for a reaching a solution under UN auspices.

He also welcomed the dedication of all parties to continue efforts and cooperate with UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin.