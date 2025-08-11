Large quantities of cigarettes and rolling tobacco were seized on three different occasions at Larnaca airport, police said on Monday.

The luggage of two Turkish Cypriots travelling to the United Kingdom from Larnaca were selected for a random search.

Members of the customs department confiscated large quantities of tobacco products, which neither carried the health warning label in either Greek or Turkish, nor the traceability features, indicating no taxes had been paid.

They were carrying 75 boxes containing 200 cigarettes each. They were both arrested and appeared before Larnaca district court on Monday, which remanded them in police custody for three days.

On Sunday, customs officers found a large number of nicotine pouches in the luggage of an Indian national who had travelled from India to Cyprus via Qatar.

A total of 459 nicotine pouches were found in his luggage, without a distribution license.

He was arrested but later released after paying an out-of-court settlement of €900, while the products were destroyed.

Lastly, on Friday, customs officers searched the luggage of a British passenger travelling to the United Kingdom.

They found a large quantity of tobacco products without health warnings or traceability numbers, again indicating no taxes had been paid.

A total of 70 boxes containing 200 cigarettes each, and 40 boxes of 50g of tobacco each were found.

The accused was arrested and taken to the Larnaca district court, where a two-day remand order was issued.