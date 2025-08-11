The office of the president on Monday praised the “self-sacrifice, bravery and selflessness” of Tasos Isaac and Solomos Solomou, who were killed during two separate demonstrations in the buffer zone near Dherynia in August 1996.

In a post on social media, it said Isaac and Solomou had fallen victim to “cowardly and brutal murders” which “shocked Cyprus and Hellenism”.

“The memory takes us back to those dramatic moments, revealing once again the harsh and relentless face of Attila and the ongoing illegal occupation,” it said.

“The self-sacrifice, bravery and selflessness of the two heroes remain a timeless beacon guiding our fight to end the occupation, reunite the homeland, and restore fundamental freedoms and rights for all Cypriots.”

Isaac was killed on August 11, 1996 when Greek Cypriot motorcyclist protestors were met in the buffer zone by Turkish Cypriot counter-protestors who, according to a United Nations report on the incident, were “joined by members of the Grey Wolves who had come from Turkey”.

As demonstrators from both sides broke into the buffer zone, the incident became violent. Isaac found himself entangled in barbed wire and was beaten to death by Turkish Cypriots and Turks.

Solomou was killed three days later when, following Isaac’s funeral, Greek Cypriot demonstrators once again travelled to Dherynia.

He distanced himself from his fellow protestors and walked towards a Turkish military post, attempting to climb a flagpole to remove a Turkish flag, before being shot dead by a Turkish soldier.