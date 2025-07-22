The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Tuesday reported total assets of €28.35 billion as of June 30, 2025, according to a report by governor Christodoulos Patsalides.

The largest component of the central bank’s assets was intra-Eurosystem claims, which stood at €18.09 billion.

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro accounted for €7.22 billion.

Gold and gold receivables totalled €1.25 billion.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency amounted to €1.06 billion.

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro stood at €517.26 million.

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency were reported at €32.88 million.

Items in course of settlement amounted to €2.92 million, while other assets totalled €168.54 million.

According to the report, the central bank had no loans outstanding to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations as at the end of June.

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro were minimal at €10,000, and general government debt denominated in euro remained at zero.

What is more, total liabilities matched assets at €28.35 billion.

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro reached €18.27 billion, making up the largest portion of liabilities.

The CBC also reported that banknotes in circulation totalled €3.21 billion.

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro amounted to €3.61 billion, of which €3.19 billion was attributable to the general government and €418.82 million to other parties.

The counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stood at €496.95 million.

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency amounted to €219.55 million, while liabilities to non-euro area residents in euro were reported at €34.19 million.

There were no liabilities to non-euro area residents in foreign currency.

Other liabilities totalled €276.26 million, and provisions stood at €596.57 million.

Revaluation accounts, which capture changes in the value of assets and liabilities, amounted to €1.24 billion.

In addition, capital and reserves were reported at €333.82 million.

Finally, intra-Eurosystem liabilities stood at €7.63 million, while items in the course of settlement amounted to €3.17 million.