The Pancyprian Organisation of the Deaf has expressed “outrage” and “profound disappointment” over what it describes as the systematic removal of accessibility measures for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals by the Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC).

In a statement, the organisation condemned what it called the “unjustified” and “gradual elimination” of access to CyBC’s television and news programming.

Specific complaints include the cancellation of the midday and morning news bulletins that featured simultaneous interpretation in sign language, the removal of subtitles from the 6pm news, and the withdrawal of a previously accessible entertainment segment.

“These decisions stand in clear violation of the obligations of both CyBC and the Republic of Cyprus under European directives,” the organisation stated.

The organisation said it had repeatedly raised the issue through meetings and consultations with CyBC and other relevant authorities in a spirit of cooperation — but to no avail.

Particularly troubling, it added, was an incident during one of these meetings in which a CyBC representative allegedly remarked: “Hearing people also have the right not to see two hands waving.”

“This phrase constitutes a direct insult to the dignity of the deaf, a blow to the institutional credibility of CyBC and a flagrant violation of the rights of deaf citizens.”

The organisation is calling for the immediate reinstatement of sign language interpretation and subtitles on news broadcasts, the systematic use of qualified interpreters to ensure full accessibility, and a formal public apology and condemnation of the disparaging comment made by the broadcasting authority’s representative.