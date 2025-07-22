An orange warning for extreme maximum temperature, valid from 12 noon to 5pm on Wednesday, was issued by the meteorology department on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the met office, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 43C inland and around 34C on the coasts and in mountainous areas.

A heatwave, it said, is set to hit the island from Thursday to Sunday, with temperatures due to fall to a more normal range on Tuesday.

The increased humidity is also making weather conditions difficult for some groups.