UK travellers could be paying as much as £189 for just four days of airport parking, according to new research by UK-based price comparison platform Confused.com.

The data reveals that the average cost for short stay parking across UK commercial airports is £93.90, while long stay options come in at £59 for the same four-day period.

In some cases, short stay parking can cost up to £189 for a four-day trip.

Meet and greet services are the most expensive overall, averaging £101, although not all airports offer this service.

While short stay and meet and greet options are generally located closer to airport terminals, long stay car parks are usually further away and often require shuttle transfers.

The report also highlights significant regional differences, with England’s short stay parking averaging £110 – 61 per cent more than Scotland and 17 per cent higher than the UK average.

Scotland’s short stay average is just £58, with some smaller regional airports offering free parking.

Wales, however, has the most expensive average long stay rate in the UK at £81, which is 63 per cent more than Scotland’s £42 average.

In Northern Ireland, the average short stay cost is £62.99 and long stay £45.

Travellers’ top concern when choosing how to get to the airport is cost, with 42 per cent citing it as their primary factor.

Convenience follows closely at 40 per cent, while 37 per cent prioritise time efficiency.

Despite taxi fares being an average of 29 per cent cheaper than parking, only 23 per cent of travellers actively compare taxi and parking costs before booking.

UK holidaymakers reported spending £92 on average for a round-trip taxi to the airport, which amounts to £46 each way.

Interestingly, 28 per cent of those who used airport parking said they were surprised by how high the cost was.

Additional concerns include 34 per cent of travellers worrying about their cars being damaged while parked, and 19 per cent fearing their vehicles could be stolen.

Nearly a third, or 31 per cent, are concerned about the time it takes to get from the car park to the terminal, while 24 per cent fear delays from shuttle services.

When it comes to travel preferences, 55 per cent of holidaymakers said they would prefer a lift from family or friends, making lift sharing the most popular and cost-effective choice.

Over half, or 52 per cent, said they have driven themselves and used official airport parking, while 49 per cent have used a taxi or rideshare.

Confused.com has responded to this confusion by launching a new airport journey planner.

This tool allows users to input their address, airport, number of passengers, and luggage details, before comparing the cost of local taxi companies versus airport parking.

Alvaro Iturmendi, travel insurance expert at Confused.com, said “While airport parking is often convenient, the cost can be a challenge, especially during peak travel times.”

“Many travellers might end up overpaying simply because they book too late or don’t compare their options” he added.

“Our research found that more than 1 in 5 people cite driving and parking in an airport car park as their preferred airport transfer” he explained.

“So, finding ways to reduce the cost might make the choice even sweeter. Booking airport parking in advance and comparing different parking types from long stay to off-site park and ride can lead to savings” he said.

“But airport parking might not always be the best value. If you’re travelling with others, splitting a taxi could reduce the burden of costs. And if public transport is available, it might be the most budget-friendly option” he continued.

“Planning your airport transfer ahead of time, just like flights and accommodation, can make a big difference to your overall travel budget” he said.

“To help drivers find the best option based on their location and travel plans we’ve created an airport journey planner tool. By planning ahead, travellers can avoid last-minute stress and make sure they’re getting the best value for money” he concluded.