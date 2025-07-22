Despite improvements achieved in the year since the implementation of local government reform, the system needs continuous updating and further upgrades are underway, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

“The aim of the interior ministry, through the promotion of these changes and the revision of the legislative framework, is to facilitate the operation of the new entities, so that the reform becomes more functional and efficient for citizens and local authorities,” the ministry said.

Suggested improvements include scrapping the municipal obligation to return 60 per cent of licensing fees, shifting budget approval to the responsibility of the Council of Ministers and further clarification of the duties of deputy majors.

The changes also aim to tighten technical regulations to allow for the smoother operation of municipalities and community councils, easing rural road registration, and pushing for deeper evaluation of the reform’s impact to boost local government efficiency.

The ministry reiterated its long-standing criticism of the excessive number of deputy mayors, arguing their limited duties did not justify their current numbers, resulting in administrative imbalances.

According to the ministry, its suggestions will be based on observations made within the last year and close communication with all stakeholders involved.

The announcement comes almost two weeks after parliament passed the second set of amendments for the local government.