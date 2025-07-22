The Cypriot summer is perfect for outdoor movie nights (minus the humidity), and event organisers are catching on. In every corner of the island, from the coastline to the city centre and the suburbs, film nights are held all summer long, bringing the world of cinema to our feet. Grab your popcorn and enjoy a plethora of film suggestions this July in Paphos, Protaras, Nicosia and Larnaca.

Kimonos Arts Centre is once again organising its Garden Screenings in Paphos’ Attikon open-air theatre, showing two films this week. On Friday, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty starring Ben Stiller, Kristen Wiig and Jon Daly will be screened. The adventure, comedy-drama follows Walter as he is about to lose his job, deciding to embark on a journey to make something of his life. On July 30, the 1993 feel-good comedy Groundhog Day will screen at Attikon as Bill Murray’s character, a self-centred weatherman, finds himself in a time loop on Groundhog Day.

If it is a film night near the sea you are after, the Protaras Summer Film Festival is in full swing, showcasing multiple blockbusters every week. Happening for almost one month, this will be its final week with eight film screenings. On Wednesday, the action film The Accountant 2 will be screened, followed by Mickey 17 on Thursday.

On Friday, two films will be shown. First, How to Train Your Dragon at 8pm and then at 10pm Jurassic World: Rebirth. The family-friendly animation film Lilo & Stitch will continue the programme on Saturday evening at 8pm, followed by the new Superman film at 10pm. On the festival’s final evening, another two films will take the big screen; the Disney-Pixar film Elio (in Greek) and A Real Pain.

In Nicosia, another film festival will continue its summer series. The Konstantia Summer Movie Marathon has film screenings every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. This week, you can catch the historical drama The Return on Wednesday night, the documentaries Honeyland on Thursday and No Other Land on Friday, while on the weekend, the social drama All We Imagine Is Light will be screened on Saturday and Rams on Sunday.

Outdoor films will reach Larnaca too, as the Pierides Museum and the Larnaca Cinema Society continue their screenings. A fun evening awaits on July 29 as the dark comedy 7 Reasons to Run Away– From Society shows seven darkly humorous stories of a dysfunctional society. The screening will be in Spanish with Greek subtitles and will have free entry.

Garden Screenings at Attikon

Summer film screenings. Every Wednesday and Friday. Until August 27. Attikon, Paphos. 9pm. https://www.kimonosartcenter.com/garden-screenings

Protaras Summer Film Festival

Daily outdoor film screenings. Organised by Paralimni Youth. Until July 27. Municipal Events Square, Protaras Avenue. 8pm, 10pm. www.psff.cy

Konstantia Summer Screenings Marathon 2025

Annual summer film screenings from Cyprus and abroad. Until September 7. Konstandia Open-Air Cinema. Every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 for season pass. Free entrance for people with disabilities. Tel: 22348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy

7 Reasons to Run Away – From Society

Dark comedy screening. July 29. Pierides Museum, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. In Spanish with Greek subtitles. Tel: 99-434793