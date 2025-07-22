A 78-year-old Paphos man accused of murdering a fellow pensioner earlier this month will face trial on September 30 before the Paphos criminal court, it was ruled on Tuesday.

Andreas Shiamptanis, 73, was murdered on July 13 with a hunting rifle, which is believed to have been fired by the suspect when he was on his way to a shooting range.

He faced charges of premeditated murder.

Shiamptanis allegedly blocked the suspect’s way and attempted to attack him before being fatally shot.

A decision on whether the suspect will remain in police custody until the start of the trial will be taken by the court on Thursday.

The 78-year-old has confessed to the crime, with the main murder motive believed to be the ongoing relationship between the victim and the suspect’s ex-wife.

On July 13, Shiamptanis’ abandoned vehicle was spotted by his nephew, who later also discovered the victim’s body in a ditch in a Timi farming area, alerting the police.