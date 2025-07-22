President Nikos Christodoulides congratulated students on Tuesday as the results of this year’s Pancyprian Exams were announced, in which 11 got a perfect 20.

A total of 5,120 candidates sat the exams, used to secure places at university in Greece and Cyprus.

This year, 1,583 gained a place at the University of Cyprus, 1,389 at the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), and 119 at the military academies of Greece.

“I heartily congratulate the young men and women of Cyprus who, with the completion of the Pancyprian exams, are closing an important chapter in their school career and opening new horizons,” Christodoulides said.

He also reassured those who did not achieve the results they expected, emphasising that “life is not judged by a single moment,” and that personal and professional fulfillment can take many forms.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou also offered congratulations. “For each and every one of you, today is a starting point for knowledge, experience and responsibility.”

Top student Giorgos Achilleos, from Apostolos Markos Lyceum in Lakatamia, secured a spot in the department of English studies at the University of Cyprus.

“The feeling I feel above all is joy, because my efforts this year were rewarded; it was a demanding year in terms of studying and discipline, but in the end, the fact that I managed to achieve my goal to such a great extent makes these efforts even more worthwhile,” Achilleos the Cyprus News Agency.

Andrea Efthymiou from the Paleometocho regional lyceum M Koutsofta – A Panayides also got 20 out of 20 and secured a place at the University of Cyprus but may go on to Thessaloniki instead.

“It was a good year, I’m quite excited about the new period I’m starting,” she said, noting that social and political sciences aim to contribute to a better world, each in their own way. “So I think it’s a subject where you can achieve something.”