One of Nicosia’s most emblematic and recognisable listed properties is now available for sale through Altia. This is a truly unique building in the heart of the capital — a jewel of Cyprus’ architectural heritage that blends elegance, character and history in perfect harmony.

Situated on Markos Drakos Avenue, directly opposite the historic Ledra Palace Hotel and within the UN Buffer Zone, the property previously operated as a restaurant and events venue (formerly Chateau Status). Following its full restoration and the re-issuance of the relevant permits, the property’s building coefficient — approximately 2,270 square metres — will be eligible for transfer to another site.

The property spans a total land area of 1,873 sq.m across two plots, with internal spaces covering 558 sq.m. The architectural layout is thoughtfully divided into two distinct wings.

The western wing on the ground floor welcomes guests into an impressive foyer and reception area, which opens into spacious dining halls, a refined meeting room, comfortable offices and a bar — all seamlessly integrated with a professional kitchen and supporting facilities.

on the ground floor welcomes guests into an impressive foyer and reception area, which opens into spacious dining halls, a refined meeting room, comfortable offices and a bar — all seamlessly integrated with a professional kitchen and supporting facilities. The eastern wing, which is arranged over two levels, features a spacious bedroom on the upper floor, a sitting room with fireplace, a private shower room and WCs.

Surrounding the building is a beautifully-landscaped garden that combines paved courtyards and ornamental greenery with shaded seating areas and curated planting. The front courtyard includes private parking and a gated entrance, while the rear courtyard reveals a hidden gem: a fully enclosed outdoor bar, ideal for hosting events.

This rare property is more than just a building — it is a living narrative that captures the spirit of old Nicosia, while offering numerous possibilities for cultural, diplomatic or high-end hospitality use.

“This is a one-of-a-kind listed property that combines the architectural charm of the past with the potential of a modern investment project,” noted Kriton Onisiforou, Sales Director at Altia. “It stands out both for its aesthetic and historical value and for its commercial prospects. Its location and layout make it ideal for premium uses such as fine dining, events, a café-bar or a multifunctional venue.”

More information about the property is available at: For Sale: Retail – 558 sqm – Nicosia-Dimos-Lefkosias-Arap-Achmet | Altia