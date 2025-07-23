BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles, has made a powerful entrance into the Cypriot market, exceeding 100 orders within just the first 50 days of its presence in the country. The enthusiastic response from the public confirms the strong appeal of BYD’s models, which offer a unique combination of cutting-edge technology, premium features and highly competitive pricing.

The current BYD line-up in Cyprus includes the luxurious SEAL U DM-i SUV featuring Super Hybrid technology, the striking SEALION 7 sports SUV from the brand’s Ocean Series design philosophy, and the dynamic SEAL sedan, renowned for its performance and technological excellence.

The range is further enhanced with the addition of two models already gaining popularity, thanks to their competitive pricing and broad market appeal:

BYD DOLPHIN SURF (from €20,990): Named World Urban Car of the Year, this is BYD’s eighth electric model in Europe. Available in three versions (Active, Boost, Comfort), it offers a driving range of up to 507 km (urban conditions) and features the advanced Blade Battery. Its compact dimensions, urban agility and generous standard equipment (10.1″ touchscreen, NFC system, V2L capability, over 20 safety systems and vegan leather seats) make it an ideal choice for safe, economical everyday mobility.

BYD ATTO 3 (from €33,990): The model that established BYD in Europe, with over 10,000 units sold by 2024. Featuring premium Dragon Face design, a 204 hp electric motor, a 60.4 kWh Blade Battery and a top-tier suite of comfort and safety features (panoramic sunroof, 360° cameras, heat pump, ventilated and heated seats and a rotatable display up to 15.6”), the ATTO 3 delivers a unique combination of style, technology and practicality in the C-SUV segment.

BYD continues to lead the global New Energy Vehicle market, with a mission to promote sustainable mobility and a vision to help reduce global temperatures by 1°C. With over 120,000 engineers and 45 new patents registered every working day, BYD consistently innovates, investing in technologies that offer both advanced performance and driving pleasure.

BYD’s early success in Cyprus marks only the beginning. As the range expands and public confidence grows, the new era of electromobility is closer than ever for Cypriot drivers.

For more information, visit: