Relaxed beachfront dining

I have no issues with fine dining. I am as partial to unholy amounts of butter being used as the next person, and I certainly appreciate a chef who has mastered the Maillard reaction. However, finances and practicality are limiting factors. So, more casual and more affordable it was. Enter Wanax bar, more commonly known as ‘the beach bar at Poseidonia hotel’.

Although, I have to admit I was somewhat late to the party. Limassol has become awash with high-end seaside establishments that have imported certain practices that don’t always suit – booking ages in advance, exorbitant prices for food and cocktails, an implied dress code, and the general chaos of having to fend for yourself in a spot where people absolutely have to get in.

Wanax retains all of the desirable attributes of a modern beach restaurants while discarding the pretentiousness and the general silliness mentioned above. Parking is relatively ample and straightforward, the vibe is casual and broadly family-oriented, the service is good, the food is great, and the prices are reasonable. And it’s right next to the beach.

There are two ways to find the restaurant. You can walk along the beach in Ayios Tychonas until you find the Poseidonia hotel. Wanax is the hotel’s primary sea-facing restaurant. Alternatively, you can enter through the hotel’s main entrance, and walk through the lobby and pool area until you find it. Once there, you will have the option of tables closer to the hotel’s main building, tables in a middle area covered by a wooden pergola, and tables closer to the water. There are no reservations on weekends due to the high demand (people come to swim, sunbathe, and eat), but I have never had to wait to be seated this summer. And, of course, tables closer to the water tend to get filled first. There are also two other areas, one on either side of the restaurant, with sunbeds and umbrellas.

What’s on offer? Anything you’d like from a beach restaurant in Cyprus, a balance between Mediterranean dishes (kebab, kleftiko, calamari) with something a tourist or a pub-goer might want (burgers, sandwiches, pizza, fish & chips), in addition to some Tapas choices if you don’t want much or feel like sharing. During this visit, we had a club sandwich (one of their most popular dishes) and a cheeseburger. The former is one of the best I’ve had in Limassol (toasted bread, tender chicken, well-cooked eggs, crispy bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce) and it’s substantial enough to share among two people, if you’re not feeling particularly ravenous. It also comes with chips.

The burger, meanwhile, is homemade and fresh, and you can certainly appreciate both attributes in how it tastes. This is a hotel after all, and the standards are reflected in how ‘hot-off-the-grill’ the meat feels in your mouth. While the addition of cheese (€1.50) might be a bit dear in isolation, it is very much worth it. Another small touch that benefits this dish is that the salad is left outside the bun, allowing you to enjoy the vegetables without making the bun soggy or losing the tomato mid bite.

During previous visits, I had the chicken wrap (healthier, lighter), the popcorn chicken (excellent with a pint of beer), and the pork chop (well-made, flavourful, not overcooked). While we were too full to order dessert during our last visit, the restaurant has several options, including ice cream, fruit, cheesecake, and a triantafillo (rose) mousse. Suffice to say that this is a place that ticks many boxes for me, and I suspect it would do the same for others.

VITAL STATISTICS

SPECIALTY: Mediterranean cuisine, gastropub style items

WHERE: Wanax, Poseidonia Beach Hotel, Amathus Avenue, Ayios Tychonas, Limassol

WHEN: Daily 11:30am-11pm

CONTACT: 25 321000

HOW MUCH: €12-20 for mains, including sandwiches, burgers, and grilled items