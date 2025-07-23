On September 13, 2025, Cyprus will become the setting for a new format of coaching, in a first for not just the island, but for Europe and the world.

This innovative mode of unlocking potential is called Crowd Coaching – representing a new kind of event, a new way of thinking, and a whole new approach to human growth.

What follows is an interview with Victoria Esaulova, founder of the You Inspire Project and creator of Crowd Coaching, who outlines why this bold concept might be the most important thing you do for your team, your business – and yourself.

Victoria, where did the inspiration for Crowd Coaching come from?

Honestly, it wasn’t a sudden idea. As a format, it evolved professionally over the past three years, but the essence of it has been with me for nearly 18 years, as I encountered wisdom, knowledge and experiences from around the world in both spiritual and professional contexts. From Buddhist monasteries in Tibet, China and Germany, to coaching organisations in Switzerland, Netherlands and Cyprus.

I’ve also travelled and participated extensively in global HR, human development, coaching and psychology events, observing, taking notes – identifying what worked well – not just for speakers, but also for participants, noting where the impact was missing.

At such events, I was hoping for a “light bulb” moment – a breakthrough. But more often than not, what I walked away with was information – at best, inspiration – but nothing I could actually integrate into my life or work. I didn’t leave with clarity or actionable steps.

So, at You Inspire, we began offering smaller-scale immersive experiences to the Cyprus market, integrating coaching and mindfulness practices into large business conferences. But even that wasn’t enough. We realised that to create real transformation, we needed something deeper – and scalable.

We had to design an entire professional environment – a carefully structured space to support transformation from the inside out. So, we created Crowd Coaching: a live, interactive coaching environment, where people reflect, process, set new goals and move forward — all within a single day.

Regarding the Crowd Coaching event in September… who should put it in their diary?

Anyone who wants to grow – professionally, mentally. Whether you’re a CEO, a founder, a leader, a team member, or someone searching for your next career chapter – this is for you.

And it’s not just for individuals. It’s for companies, too. Our mission at You Inspire is to create a culture of conscious, thriving work. Work that feels meaningful and makes people stronger, not just busier.

But let me be clear: this is not another motivational seminar. Crowd Coaching is for people ready to ask real questions – about purpose, direction, fulfilment and leadership. It’s for those who want to become better thinkers, deeper communicators and stronger decision-makers.

It’s for those looking to develop their meta-skills: psychological flexibility, emotional resilience, reflective and critical thinking, clarity of purpose. The deeper, human skills that can’t be outsourced to AI or solved with technical training.

Ultimately, the event is open to everyone, but those who’ll benefit the most are the ones ready to think beyond the now, to invest in their own evolution and to contribute meaningfully to the world.

What experience and takeaways can attendees expect?

It’ll be a five-star experience, held at the 5* Amathus Beach Hotel in Limassol – a luxurious, calm, beautifully designed space. We’ve planned everything: the environment, the food, the lounge areas, the mental rest spaces – because we know this event will be profound, both mentally and emotionally.

Most importantly, participants will be surrounded by 100 other professionals, each with a single shared intention: to grow. This creates a unified focus that amplifies the experience for everyone.

And the takeaways? People will leave not just inspired, but with clear insights, action steps, new perspectives and clarity on what matters most, professionally and personally.

They’ll have new insights. Real conversations with people they’ll actually remember. And, more than likely, take at least one decision that will change the direction of their work or life. They’ll believe in themselves again.

Most people want to grow. But they don’t have the right environment, the right people, or the right space to do it. Crowd Coaching creates that space, safely and intentionally.

And your long-term vision for Crowd Coaching?

While Crowd Coaching is starting off as You Inspire’s signature event, we designed it as innovative social technology — a format that any business can eventually adopt and bring inside their company.

We want to help organisations move beyond surface-level trainings or one-off “motivation days”. That’s why Crowd Coaching is structured to support real alignment, emotional clarity and professional connection across teams.

For now, we’re offering the event as a service, while in future, HR departments could be trained to facilitate it internally. That’s our aim — to create a legacy. A tool that lives on beyond us, serving organisations that truly care about human development.

Bringing it all together, what do you want to leave us with?

Look – business is human. No matter how advanced our systems get, it’s still people who lead, people who solve problems, people who inspire each other. And people need space to think, reflect, reset — and grow.

That’s why Crowd Coaching is about connecting people to themselves and to one another, not through theory, but through direct, structured, meaningful experience.

I would say, if you’re ready to grow – not just your business, but your inner world, your leadership, and your team’s potential – join us. You don’t have to be “knowing”, you just have to be willing.

Let’s build the future of human development together, in Cyprus, for the world.

Reserve your spot now: https://youinspire108.com/crowd-coaching/#upcomingevent