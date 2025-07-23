Four people from Syria were remanded on Wednesday for five days in connection with a case of illegal possession of property.

A fifth Syrian, aged 17, was released by the Larnaca district court.

The court heard that Larnaca police officers observed a car going up a one-way street shortly after 3.30am and gestured to the driver to stop.

The driver put his foot down and proceeded to drive dangerously through Larnaca roads, jumping red lights and ignoring traffic signals.

The police managed to cut it off.

The car was being driven by a 21-year-old. There were four male passengers in the car, aged 19, 18 and two 17.

The driver was arrested for traffic offences, including failure to produce a driving licence or car insurance.

The police checked the car and found a total of €650, cash in a foreign currency and a watch.

The five suspects failed to provide adequate explanations for the items found in their possession and were arrested for the illegal possession of property, which the police suspect may be stolen.