Teams from the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) are working urgently to restore power in areas affected by wildfires in Limassol and Paphos.

EAC spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou told the Cyprus News Agency that the authority has deployed a team to the central coordination unit to support emergency efforts. Their goal is to manage the situation as it develops and begin repairs as soon as possible.

Following the outbreak of the fire in Limassol, EAC’s automatic safety system was triggered. Electricity supply was immediately cut off to 19 villages to prevent further damage or danger. In Paphos, a separate fire has caused power cuts in another 10 villages.

Damage reported so far includes 20 burnt electricity poles and three destroyed transformers in the Limassol area. Local crews from both Limassol and Paphos responded at once and remain on standby. They are waiting for clearance from the Fire Service before starting repair work.

To support the effort, additional crews from Nicosia and Larnaca are being sent to Limassol. They are bringing platforms, three generators, and extra equipment to help restore power more quickly.

The villages currently without electricity in Limassol are: Ayios Amvrosios, Ayios Therapon, Arsos, Kissousa, Kato Kivides, Kouka, Mallia, Mandria, Omodos, Pachna, Pera Pedi, Kato Platres, Potamiou, Silikou, Sotira, Souni, Vasa Koilaniou, Vouni, and Zanakia.

In Paphos, the affected communities are: Ayia Varvara, Aksilou, Cholettria, Kelokedara, Nata, Kato Panagia, Pano Panayia, Pentalia, Theletra, and Timi.

EAC confirmed that once the Fire Service declares the areas safe, repair crews will move in immediately to restore electricity.