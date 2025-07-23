On Thursday, July 31, the air in an old Nicosia bar will fill with the shimmering sounds of mandolins as the ensemble Echo of the Mandolins takes the stage for a unique musical performance that promises both elegance and emotion.

Musicians Georgia Kombou, Despo Economidou, Christina Agathokleous, Evroula Georgaki, Maria Chatzisofokli, and Maria Karaoli will step onto the stage at Sarah’s Jazz Bar at 9.30pm to offer a unique musical experience to listeners.

Born from a shared love for music and the distinctive timbre of the mandolin, this all-female ensemble brings together professional musicians, educators and passionate amateurs, united by a deep sensitivity and a vibrant artistic identity. Their music draws on the rich Mediterranean tradition, but with a modern flair, creating a sound that feels both rooted and refreshingly current.

The ensemble members blend their individual musical voices into a powerful and cohesive whole. At the piano, Anastasia Sorra adds depth and colour, while a special guest appearance by acclaimed tenor Ioannis Livanos brings an extra layer of warmth and grandeur to the evening.

Echo of the Mandolins

All-female ensemble performs live. July 31. Sarah’s Jazz Bar, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €12 presale. €14 at the door. www.more.com. Tel: 95-147711