Further faults at Cyprus’ power stations could cause blackouts across the island, transmission system operator (TSO) spokeswoman Chara Kousiappa said on Wednesday.

She confirmed that “some” production units at both the Dhekelia and Vasiliko power stations are out of operation “due to a breakdown”, but said the electricity authority (EAC) hopes by Thursday to deliver a repaired unit to Dhekelia.

“We asked the EAC to repair and deliver a specific unit, which it seems they will be able to deliver, with a capacity of 60 megawatts, to us by tomorrow,” she told the Cyprus News Agency.

The unit’s arrival will not be a moment too soon, either, with Cyprus’ energy consumption on the rise as temperatures soar past 40 degrees Celsius.

She confirmed that Tuesday had seen the highest electricity demand recorded thus far this year, at a maximum of 1,190 megawatts, adding that this is “very close to last year’s record”, which was 1,294 megawatts, recorded on July 22 last year.

“These days, we have a low operating margin, which means that in the event of an additional loss of conventional production, it is likely that demand will not be able to be met,” she said.

She added that should there be a further fault and a loss of production capacity, “it will be necessary to make rotational cuts”, which would “last until production and demand are balanced again”.

Such blackouts would be most likely to occur between 6pm and 9pm, with Kousiappa saying that those times are “the hours when we depend almost exclusively on conventional production”.

During the day, solar energy can cover as much as half of Cyprus’ energy demand, though this quantity drastically decreases in the evening when the sun goes down, leaving the island once again reliant almost exclusively on conventional fuel burning.

Despite this, Kousiappa remained optimistic, saying, demand is expected to peak at around 1,200 megawatts.

“We believe that we will have sufficient production. We have a low operating margin, but demand will be able to bet met, barring unforeseen circumstances, of course,” she said.

With this in mind, she suggested that it is “good for the public to avoid unnecessary use of electricity as much as possible, of course, so as to help avoid problems”.

Asked if the EAC is also providing Turkish Cypriots with energy, she said there is currently no electricity being transferred in either direction between the island’s two sides.

“It has been agreed that there will be zero energy flow at this time. Of course, because the system is connected, in the event of a failure, one system always affects the other. However, the responsible engineers then take over and limit the damage,” she said.

Those comments come a day after energy expert Dr Charles Ellinas had described the planned Great Sea Interconnector, which, if completed, will connect the grids of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, as a “shield” against the risk of Cyprus being dependent on others for its energy supplies.

“Whenever we have a big problem with the supply of electricity, we are forced to go to the occupied territories and ask for help. It has not happened many times, but it has happened. So, if we do not have our own interconnection,” the risk will remain.

The electricity authority (EAC) most recently requested energy from Kib-Tek in February, which Kib-Tek provided free of charge.