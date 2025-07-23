A new 600m² mural was unveiled on the wall of Bird Aviation’s hangar in Larnaca on Wednesday, making it among the first things passengers see as they fly into the airport.

The mural features the company’s mascot, Flyingo the flamingo, dressed as an aircraft engineer alongside the words, ‘Someone’s got to keep an eye on things.’

Bird Aviation provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services for aircraft.

The flamingo is intended to connect aviation with the nearby Larnaca salt lake, a well-known stop for migratory birds.