Archbishop Georgios expressed deep shock and sorrow over the deadly wildfires currently ravaging parts of the island in a statement released Thursday, calling for calm and unity in a time of national crisis.

The archbishop said he was “deeply shocked” by the scale of the tragedy, noting the loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction of homes and property. “Our sorrow and pain are unspeakable,” he said, emphasizing the suffering of those affected.

“At this time, many words are unnecessary,” the archbishop said. “We must respond calmly and provide every possible form of support to our brothers and sisters facing this ordeal.”

He affirmed the Church of Cyprus’s solidarity with all victims, saying both he and the Church “stand wholeheartedly with those enduring unimaginable pain.”

The archbishop also extended gratitude to those battling the fires and helping victims, including firefighters, medical staff, civil defense personnel, and volunteers.

“We pray that God will rest the souls of those who lost their lives, bring comfort to their grieving families, and give strength to the injured for a swift recovery,” he said.

He added that the Church of Cyprus will soon assess ways to offer tangible support to those impacted by the disaster.