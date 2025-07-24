Broad support measures were launched by NGOs, the government, civil society, and humanitarian organisations following the devastating wildfires in the Limassol region, which, according to initial satellite assessments, burned 120 square kilometres of land and claimed the lives of an elderly couple.

“We express the deep sorrow of the state for the unjust loss of two of our fellow citizens during the devastating fires that occurred yesterday,” government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Thursday afternoon, announcing immediate measures to support affected communities.

Letymbiotis said the government had decided to provide immediate financial support to community councils to meet emergency needs, fully restore property damage, support temporary housing, and cover basic necessities.

These measures will be implemented in consultation with local community leaders.

The decision followed President Nikos Christodoulides’ discussions with leaders of the communities directly impacted by the fire, as well as Limassol communities union president Lefteris Perikli and Commissioner for mountainous communities Charalambos Christofinas.

“We are facing a difficult situation, with multiple simultaneous fires that have destroyed property, endangered lives, and damaged the natural environment,” Letymbiotis said.

The general accounting office also announced the creation of a government bank account to receive donations for those affected:

Beneficiary: Republic of Cyprus

Account Name: Wildfire Support Account

Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus

Account Number: 6001027

IBAN: CY42 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1027

SWIFT (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N

In addition to government efforts, various civil society groups and municipalities have stepped up to offer aid, including free accommodation and donations for those who lost their homes.

The municipality of Amathus, near Ayios Tychonas, said it remained available to provide shelter and material support. It also established a collection centre for essential goods.

Citizens wishing to contribute may deliver items such as non-perishable food, long-life milk, dry goods, nappies, and baby wipes to the Mouttagiaka primary school or Linopetra high school. For more information, they can contact Amathus municipal coordinators Evros Drousiotis at 99 161161 or Andreas Lysandrou at 99 968777.

The Cyprus Red Cross (CRC) said its volunteers were distributing basic necessities in Ayios Ambrosios, Pachna, Trimikli and Episkopi. It has also deployed teams to assist in Episkopi, Erimi and Pachna, where fires are still active.

The CRC noted that many volunteers had already come forward, and current needs were met. However, it will issue a public call if further assistance becomes necessary. Those wishing to help can contact the CRC at 22504400.

Non-profit organisation Generation for Change established two collection points in Nicosia and Paphos on Thursday. The most urgently needed items are water, diapers and milk.

Donors can contact the Nicosia centre at Konstantinou Palaiologou 48, 1065, via 22100794, or the Paphos centre at Gladstonos 24, 8046, via 94097467 or 94097468.

The Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) said it had made rooms available to those affected and remained in contact with government ministries to coordinate further assistance.

“Our member hotels across all provinces responded immediately, offering rooms to fire victims, and remain at the authorities’ disposal to continue providing hospitality where needed,” the association said.

Pasyxe also called on additional hoteliers to contribute through the association.