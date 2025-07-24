The criminal court will announce its decision on Monday, July 28, regarding Simon Aykut’s request to be released on health grounds, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Aykut has been under remand in the Republic for over 400 days, as part of an ongoing trial concerning the alleged usurpation of Greek Cypriot land in the north.

His lawyer, Christos Triantafyllides, requested his release so that Aykut can undergo a robotic biopsy abroad, citing a serious possibility that he may have cancer.

Triantafyllides argued that the specific biopsy method – considered the most reliable – is not available in Cyprus.

However, state attorney Andreas Aristides countered that modern and highly reliable diagnostic methods are available in the Republic and have not yet been utilised by the defendant.

Aristides requested that the remand be maintained, saying Aykut could be safely diagnosed within the country.

His remand will continue until the court delivers its decision on Monday, July 28 at 11am.