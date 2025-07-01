Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar has accused the Greek Cypriot side of creating ‘a climate of fear’ among those wishing to buy real estate in the north of the island, in a letter to the UN secretary-general made public on Tuesday.

Tatar’s letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is dated June 10.

In it, the Turkish Cypriot leader calls on the UN chief to help stop what he describes as “Greek Cypriot aggression reminiscent of the 1963-1974 period”.

Tatar expressed “deep concern” over the “unjust and unlawful” arrests of Turkish Cypriots as well as foreign nationals who transact Greek Cypriot properties in the north.

He claims the Greek Cypriot side is implementing a “planned policy”, one that in his opinion violates international law and human rights.

The intention, he asserted, is to “intimidate” those who make use of properties according to “the laws” of the north.

In his missive, Tatar cited a number of incidents, beginning with the arrest in Italy of a Turkish Cypriot lawyer in December 2023, following a request to Interpol by authorities of the Republic of Cyprus.

He next mentioned the case of Turkish-Israeli property developer Simon Aykut, arrested in June 2024 in Cyprus. Aykut remains in police custody in the south.

Reference was also made to five more arrests of foreign nationals taking place between September 2024 and March 2025.

According to Tatar, these actions by the Greek Cypriot side have caused Turkish Cypriots to “be fearful, to feel threatened and be filled with anxiety”.

As a result, he claimed, many Turkish Cypriots now avoid travelling to the south or even overseas, fearing possible arrest.

Although he has come under pressure from public opinion to take retaliatory steps, so far he has shown restraint, Tatar told the UN chief.

Appealing to Guterres, he wrote: “Mr Secretary-General, your robust and decisive leadership is required in order to put a stop to these systematic violations of human rights by the Greek Cypriot administration, before they further harm the new atmosphere and before they reach the point of no return.”

He also accused the south of “abusing its internationally recognised status” and of using mechanisms such as Interpol for securing arrest warrants against Turkish Cypriots and foreign nationals.