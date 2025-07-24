Deep in the valley above Agros, a tiny family-owned winery turns its terrace into a live music stage this summer with six live performances. Pittali Winery is a new addition to Cyprus’ wine-making industry and to celebrate its 2023 and 2024 wine series, it will host local musicians on its green terrace.

Overlooking the valley at Ayios Theodoros Pitsillias with gorgeous views of the summer sunset, the evenings will enrich July and August’s agenda, welcoming wine lovers, music fans and village enthusiasts to try something new. New wine flavours, established and emerging Cypriot musicians will come together to offer unique summer moments.

The music series will kick off this Saturday with live Greek music by Anna Kalogirou. The event kicks off at 7.30pm, just in time to enjoy the sun setting with panoramic views of the valley. The winery will serve its latest wine labels and signature cheese and fruit platters and chactuerie boards, while the €15 ticket includes one glass of wine. As the garden is intimate, there are limited seats and tables so pre-booking is required.

For a French jazz vibe, mark August 2 in your calendars. That is when the Avant Tout Duo will perform Greek, English and of course, French retro music, serenading guests. On August 10, DJ Mouz (George Constantinou) will play a special summer setlist of international beats and Greek songs while on August 17, Cypriot singer-songwriter Chrysanthi Schiza will present a show featuring Greek entechno music, beloved Greek summer cover songs as well as original pieces from her debut album Alithies.

Next, it’s soft, chill jazz sounds by Stefany and Vasilis on August 23 and on the final night of the series, on August 30, DJ Marios of the popular disco bar Scorpios will play iconic 70s and 80s tracks to end the summer with a dance party. Wine-infused, of course.

Pittali Winery Summer Music Nights

Live Greek music with Anna Kalogirou. July 26. French retro with the Avant Tout Duo. August 2. DJ Mouz. August 10. Greek Entechno music with Chrysanthi Schiza. August 17. Jazz with Stefany and Vasilis. August 23. DJ Marios. August 30. 7.30pm. €15 including one glass of wine. Reservations: https://shorturl.at/kMKm0. Tel: 96-605030