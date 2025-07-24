The transport ministry on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement with the Olympia athletics club (GSO) to launch a new park and ride service at Tsirio stadium in Limassol.

The agreement grants public access to a large section of the stadium’s southern car park, allowing commuters to park their vehicles for free and connect directly with Limassol’s public bus network.

The initiative is designed to support daily commuters, ease traffic congestion in the city centre, and encourage greater use of public transport.

The ministry said the park and ride service is part of a broader mobility plan aimed at improving urban transport infrastructure and promoting sustainable commuting options throughout the Limassol district.

Officials also said the new facility will play a key role during EuroBasket 2025, which is due to be partially hosted in Cyprus, helping to manage traffic and improve access to event venues when Europe’s premier international basketball tournament gets underway next month.

Details regarding the official launch date and available services will be announced in the coming weeks.