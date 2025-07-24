Turkish Cypriots on Wednesday night and Thursday offered their help as the Limassol district battled a wildfire which killed two and caused dozens to be evacuated from their homes.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said that “we are all saddened by the fact that many settlements have had to be evacuated”, and said that he is “closely monitoring developments”.

“We have stated that we are ready to contribute to firefighting efforts, as a matter of humanitarian responsibility, in the face of such disasters which threaten human life and the environment,” he said.

He added that an “offer of support and assistance for firefighting” has been conveyed to the United Nations, and that his special representative Gunes Onar has directly contacted Greek Cypriot chief negotiator Menelaos Menelaou.

Onar informed Menelaou “that equipment, personnel, and technical support will be available through the relevant technical committee mechanism if needed”.

“Our teams are on standby. I hope that the disaster will be brought under control as soon as possible, and I offer my best wishes to the affected areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Turkish Cypriot Nicosia mayor Mehmet Harmanci issued a bilingual statement in Turkish and Greek, saying that he had offered condolences to Limassol mayor Yiannis Armeftis and “stated that we are ready to provide all possible support to bring the fires under control as soon as possible”.

“Our island and its unique nature are our shared heritage. I once again extend my condolences to everyone affected by the ongoing fires in Limassol, Paphos, and the surrounding areas, and I wholeheartedly hope that the fires will be brought under control as soon as possible,” he said.

Turkish Cypriot Kyrenia mayor Murat Senkul confirmed that his municipality’s “natural disaster-trained municipal police unit” is “ready to respond” to the fire if requested.

“I hope there will be no need, but if a request is made, the Kyrenia municipality is ready to provide support,” he added.

Likewise, Turkish Cypriot Kioneli and Yerolakkos mayor Huseyin Amcaoglu said his municipality has at its disposal workers who are “ready and trained to intervene in natural disasters”, and that they are at the disposal of the Republic of Cyprus should a request be made.