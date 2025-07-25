Where do you live?

I come from Dasaki Achnas and I live with my parents.

What did you have for breakfast?

I ate cereal with oat milk.

Describe your perfect day.

My most perfect day so far was when I heard the results of the International Low Vision Song Contest. I took part in it along with my very dear friend Nikos Demetriou and we won second place among 25 countries with our song Pyxida (compass), written by Panayiotis Petsas and music by Christos Iacovou. Along with Nikos, we played Erotokritos at the Blind School’s theatre and of course there is much more to come.

Best book ever read?

I like reading books, but I don’t have a favourite one.

Best childhood memory?

My favourite childhood memory is when I sang my first song at a Christmas gathering and my parents and relatives heard me for the first time.

What is always in your fridge?

I always have oat milk in the fridge, which I put in my coffee and for breakfast.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I don’t drive due to visual impairment, so I listen to anything the drivers are playing in the car, mainly on the radio.

What’s your spirit animal?

Although we have a dog at home, I don’t feel I identify with any animal.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of everything I have achieved so far in my life, including music, especially taking into account the difficulties I face due to vision impairment. I am proud that I never give up.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

The scene in Titanic when the ship was sinking and the young couple in the middle of the ocean hanging on to life.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

The celebrities I have always wanted to meet are Anna Vissi and Melina Aslanidou, because I like them very much and I am a fan. It is also my dream to sing with them.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would like to travel to European countries, such as Italy and Spain.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is an earthquake, a tsunami and war. These are the things I am really frightened of.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t ever give up. God is great and he will help make your dreams come true.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone.

If they were rude or disrespectful. Behaviour says a lot about someone.

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would pray that it didn’t happen and that we were all healthy.

Nikoletta, 34, sings, plays the guitar and flute, and writes her own songs. She sings at various events, either solo or with her group Mousikoi Pantou (Musicians Everywhere). Follow Nikoletta on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube