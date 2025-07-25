Activists from the Brussels-based Hind Rajab foundation on Friday called for the arrest of a soldier serving in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) who they report is currently on holiday in Cyprus.

The foundation said it has filed a formal criminal complaint with the Cypriot authorities, demanding the “immediate arrest” of the soldier, who they named as Tameer Mulla.

They accuse Mulla of “direct involvement in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts potentially amounting to genocide during Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza strip between 2023 and 2025”.

Mulla, they added, served in a unit which “played a central role in the destruction of Palestinian cities, hospitals, and refugee camps”.

They said he entered Cyprus on July 18, and that he is “believed to remain in the country”.

Of their complaint against him, they said it “includes overwhelming documentation of Mulla’s personal participation in grave violations of international law”.

Those violations, they said, include video evidence which he filmed and publicly posted on the internet of “the targeted destruction of civilian homes in Khan Younis, Jabalia, and Deir al-Balah, using bulldozers, explosive devices, and direct fire”.

In addition, Mulla reportedly filmed himself “shooting rockets and live rounds into abandoned Palestinian homes, with no evidence of military presence or threat”, as well as “burning residential buildings, both before and after searches, as a standard practice of resolution”.

These acts, the foundation said, “fulfil the legal definition of intentionally directing attacks against civilian objects” – a war crime under the Rome Statute.

They also accused him of having personally overseen and documented “the forced evacuation of civilians from Nasser hospital in Khan Younis” last year.

“The hospital, besieged for weeks, housed over 10,000 displaced persons, 450 patients, and 300 medical staff,” they added, saying that civilians in the hospital were removed by the IDF “in a coercive and humiliating operation” which was carried out “under threat of snipers, shelling, and a complete blackout”.

The foundation said this is also a war crime.

Additionally, the foundation said, Mulla “was present at and documented the destruction of the Jabalia elementary boys’ school” in May last year.

“Footage shows the school facility in ruins, likely destroyed during or immediately after an IDF operation in the area. His presence at the scene and glorification of the attack raise strong grounds to prosecute for attacks on buildings dedicated to education,” they added, saying that this also constitutes a war crime.

The foundation also stated that Mulla “posted numerous videos, stories, and reels mocking the destruction of Palestinian civilian infrastructure”.

These videos, they said, include “sarcastic videos inside looted or destroyed homes, barbers’ shops, and electronics stores”, “a montage likening his role in Gaza to a video game, including footage of live fire and explosives”, and “a Netflix-style graphic listing the Palestinian cities he helped destroy”.

“The public glorification of war crimes and devastation reflects clear intent, ideological motivation, and a lack of remorse, strengthening the case for prosecution under Cypriot and international law,” the foundation said.

They added that Cyprus “is bound under universal jurisdiction, its own penal code, and international treaties to prosecute individuals on its territory accused of crimes against humanities and war crimes – even when committed abroad”.

As such, they called on the Cypriot authorities to arrest Mulla “without delay”, prevent his departure from the country, “initiate a full criminal investigation and prosecution”, and “cooperate with international bodies to ensure justice is served”.

“The people of Gaza are not invisible. Those who destroy hospitals, homes, and lives with impunity must be held to account,” the foundation said.

The Hind Rajab foundation was named after a five-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza after her family car was shelled by an IDF tank after being left stranded alone in the vehicle for hours after the rest of her family had been killed by the IDF.

It was founded in 2024 with the aim of “challenging Israeli impunity concerning war crimes and human rights violations in Palestine”.

Its founder is Dyab Abou Jahjah, a Belgian-Lebanese political activist who formerly led the Arab European League, a pan-Arabist movement which supports the interests of Muslim immigrants in Europe.