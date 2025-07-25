The health insurance organisation (HIO) on Friday instructed pharmacists to prioritise individuals affected by the Limassol wildfire who lost their prescriptions or medical consumables, following complaints that some had been treated in an overly “bureaucratic” manner.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) contacted the HIO after concerns were raised about difficulties faced by people with chronic illnesses in accessing their prescribed medications.

The organisation assured that affected people can now visit the nearest pharmacy and receive their medications without delay.

According to HIO Director General Iphigenia Kammitsi, pharmacists have been given clear instructions on how to locate closed prescriptions in the system to ensure that fire-affected patients are served immediately.

The HIO also contacted the Cyprus Pharmaceutical Association to instruct all pharmacists to provide prompt service to those in need.

“The HIO is closely monitoring the situation and remains on standby to immediately facilitate beneficiaries affected by the fire,” Kammitsi said.

Both healthcare providers and members of the public are encouraged to contact the HIO service centre with any urgent queries by calling 17000 (toll-free).