Just before the yearly grape harvest begins, Tsiakkas Winery hosts an afternoon of music, flavour, heritage and connection. Wine Me Not 3.1 is a mini wine festival set to celebrate Cyprus, its grapes and its people.

The fun is set to take place this Sunday at the winery in Pelendri village. Rare wines by glass or bottle will be served at the wine bar along with aged vintages hand-picked from the winery cellar. Winemakers Anastasia and Katerina will guide guests through the perfect pairs.

A food court will prepare bold yet casual bites, prepared by Bistrot 55 Street, with loukoumades on the menu as well for those yearning for something sweet. Of course, it would not be an event without a dose of music so DJ Chriss Kenter will add a retro dance vibe throughout the evening.

And that’s not all. Cellar tours will take place at 3.30pm, 4pm and 4.30pm while oenologists will talk about Cyprus’ white and red grapes. Local vendors will also display handmade goods and artisanal creations, rooted in Cypriot tradition. All this and much more will unfold at the winery, from 3pm to 9pm.

Wine Me Not 3.1

One-day wine festival with tasting, cellar tours, wine talks, market, food and DJs. July 27. Tsiakkas Winery, Pelendri village. 3pm-9pm. €17. www.tsiakkaswinery.com/events