People affected by the wildfire that swept through Limassol villages are asked to report damages by Wednesday, deputy Limassol district governor Elektra Panayiotou said on Monday.

“The crews are finding more damaged homes which the owners have yet to report, and we aim to complete the recording by Wednesday,” Panayiotou said.

To date, calls have been received from 15 communities, concerning 283 homes and 124 vehicles.

Specifically, 100 homes are located in Souni, 36 in Ayios Therapon, 23 in Vouni, and 13 in Vasa Koilaniou, and less than ten homes located in other areas.

Despite mukhtars allegedly reporting more extensive damage, Panayiotou clarified the number of calls corresponds to the recorded damaged properties, and it is estimated that more damages will be reported by Wednesday.

“An assessment will be made in collaboration with the technical services of the interior ministry,” she said.

She said many people had already submitted a request for the recording of damages to their property, requesting compensation, following President Nikos Christodoulides’ address on Sunday evening.

She explained that before the compensation calculations take place, people affected by the fires must first report all damage.