A container with 129,600 ampules of laughing gas (nitrous oxide), weighing a total of 3,804 kilograms were seized by police in Limassol on Tuesday.

“Six pallets (…) which appear to contain nitrous oxide ‘laughing gas’, were located in a container and seized”, the police said.

According to the authorities, the ampules were found in a Limassol warehouse following information of the anti-drug unit’s (Ykan) Larnaca branch which together with custom officers proceeded with the seizure of the goods.

All confiscated ampules have been transferred to the customs department’s warehouses.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Ayios Ioannis police, whose initial findings indicate that the laughing gas was imported by a specific company.