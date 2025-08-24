In 2015, Ethereum was trading for less than a dollar. Most people laughed. A few believed. The believers turned a few hundred dollars into life-changing fortunes.

Today, EDMA ($EDM) carries the same early energy. A small, overlooked project quietly building infrastructure that could reshape not just crypto — but the way the world tracks and monetizes clean energy.

For those who missed Ethereum at $0.75, this moment feels eerily familiar. The difference? This time, the market isn’t speculation — it’s sunlight, rooftops, and a $50 billion demand for verifiable carbon credits.

Back to 2015: The Ethereum playbook

When Ethereum launched, the world didn’t understand. Why would anyone need “smart contracts”? Bitcoin was already money.

But Ethereum wasn’t about money. It was about platforms. The infrastructure. A settlement layer for anything programmable.

That’s what made it unstoppable:

First ignored.

Then debated.

Then adopted everywhere.

From DeFi to NFTs to DAOs, ETH became the backbone of Web3.

Now, imagine that same story — but instead of DeFi protocols, the adoption comes from corporations desperate for clean-energy receipts they can defend to regulators.

EDMA: The energy web starts here

Where Ethereum made code valuable, EDMA makes sunlight valuable.

Here’s the loop:

Sun hits rooftop solar. Smart meter records proof. EDMA mints an Energy Tracking Token (ETT).

Conversion and settlement require $EDM. Corporations get carbon credits backed by real data.

Families earn passive income (~$1,500/year for a typical rooftop). Investors hold $EDM, the rail that turns proof into profit.

Every time energy is minted, $EDM demand tightens. That’s not a meme. That’s mechanics.

The scale nobody’s pricing In

30 million homes already run rooftop solar.

That’s ~$45 billion per year in potential receipts under EDMA’s model.

The carbon credit market is projected at $50B by 2030, but current verifiable supply is short by 30%.

Ethereum had developers waiting to build apps. EDMA has rooftops waiting to mint receipts.

The parallels: ETH then vs. EDMA now

Ethereum (2015) EDMA (2025) $0.75 presale $0.11 presale Nobody understood “smart contracts” Nobody understands “energy receipts” (yet) Built the settlement layer for finance Building the settlement layer for energy Ignored by mainstream media Zero ads, 14,000 holders already Became the backbone of Web3 Positioned to be the backbone of clean-energy Web

Ethereum was doubted, dismissed, then unstoppable. EDMA is walking the same path.

Why 2015 and 2025 feel the same

A new type of asset nobody gets yet (smart contracts then, ETTs now).

(smart contracts then, ETTs now). A tiny entry price ($0.75 ETH then, $0.10 EDM now).

($0.75 ETH then, $0.10 EDM now). Infrastructure play disguised as a token.

Believers already buying quietly.

The crypto market has a way of rhyming. The early stages always look boring — until they look obvious.

Ethereum’s early believers had months to buy under $1. EDMA’s window is even shorter:

Now: $0.10

$0.10 Next stage: $0.18 (+80%)

$0.18 (+80%) Target listing: $0.50

No VC allocations. No insider discounts. By design, the upside belongs to the network.

14,000 holders and $1.73M raised with zero paid ads. When marketing ignites, the window closes.

The investor’s gut check

In 2015, ETH felt risky. In 2025, EDMA feels the same.

The question isn’t whether you understand every mechanism. The question is: do you recognize the pattern?

Ethereum proved infrastructure tokens become the backbone of entire markets. EDMA is proving it again — in a sector the world cannot ignore: clean energy.

History doesn’t repeat. But in crypto, it often rhymes.

In 2015, Ethereum was the “weird experiment” nobody cared about. Today it’s the foundation of Web3.

In 2025, EDMA is the “quiet project” turning rooftops into a $50B market. Tomorrow, it could be the rail that corporations and millions of households depend on.

👉 Presale is live at edma.app.

It feels like 2015 again. Don’t miss the sequel.

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer – The information provided in this content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, legal, tax, or health advice, nor relied upon as a substitute for professional guidance tailored to your personal circumstances. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of any other individual, organization, agency, employer, or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED (operating under the name Cyprus-Mail).