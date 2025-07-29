A high-level committee had been appointed by the Road Safety Council to thoroughly examine a report on the Takata airbag issue and recommend urgent reforms, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades announced on Tuesday.

The committee, comprising the directors of the Department of Electromechanical Services and the Department of Road Transport (TOM), along with a representative from the police, was formed in response to the findings of an inquiry commission report recently submitted to the attorney-general.

Speaking after chairing a special session of the Road Safety Council, Vafeades said the newly established committee would study the contents of the report in depth and submit proposals to prevent similar situations in the future.

“This is not matter that the council will decide how to handle,” he said. The management of the Takata airbag issue currently falls under TOM and the committee will act as an advisory body.”

The investigate report examined the importation and sale of vehicles equipped with defective Takata airbags, particularly focusing on cars brought into Cyprus from third countries and the European Union. It highlighted systemic weaknesses and raised the possibility of disciplinary responsibilities in several departments.

Vafeades stressed that the goal of the committee is to propose regulatory improvements, including the introduction of a risk assessment mechanism and a framework for inter-agency communication between relevant ministries and departments on issues relating to road safety.

“The committee will also study practices from other countries and assess how risk levels are evaluated in those systems,” he added. “They will return with recommendations for modernising our market supervision and regulatory processes.”

A key aspect of the committee’s mandate includes exploring the regulation of car importers from third countries. “This is of utmost importance involved in the industry are fully aware of their legal responsibilities.”

The minister also mentioned that the committee would recommend updates to the procedures for approving vehicles entering the Republic, ensuring alignment with EU standards and technical specifications.

In parallel, the ministry will reassess the multi-member structure of the Road Safety Council itself, in line with concerns raised in the report. “This action will be treated as urgent and Council members will be informed promptly so that appropriate measures can be taken,” he said.

When asked whether departments implicated in the report should also be the ones proposing reforms, Vafeades defended the inclusion of those individuals, saying their technical expertise was essential. “These people have experience and knowledge of the system. Their input is critical in understanding the technical elements raised by the report,” he said.

The final responsibility for evaluating the committee’s proposals lies with the Road Safety Council, Vafeadis clarified. “This is not the final decision-making body. Their findings will be reviewed, debated and either endorsed or adapted.”

He also rejected suggestions that the Transport Ministry was passing the buck. “The Road Safety Council is the competent authority for road safety issues. The report clearly shows that what was examined had a direct impact on public safety. Therefore, the Council must have a view and take decisions where appropriate.”

Commenting on criticisms that 18 months had passed between the deaths of Kyriakos Oxinos and Styliani Giorgalli due to faulty airbags, the minister said the government had pursued clarity from the beginning. “The cabinet requested answers. We began with disciplinary and administrative inquiries. It later became evident most extensive investigation was needed and that’s why the tripartite committee was appointed.”

Asked whether further disciplinary actions would be pursued, beyond the case of the former director of the TOM, Vafeades stated that such matters were now in the hands of the Law Office and the police. “Anything disciplinary or criminal is being handled through the appropriate channels,” he said.

Finally, he acknowledged the ongoing understaffing and structural issues at TOM. “The ministry has launched a restructuring process to address these concerns. While there’s no specific timeline yet, the work is already underway.”

Vafeades concluded by urging the committee to act swiftly. “These are not matters that can wait. The council must have all the necessary information as soon as possible to move forward with effective and lasting changes,” he said.