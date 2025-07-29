The forestry department issued a red alert for wildfire risk on Wednesday, according to an announcement released on Tuesday.

The department stressed that starting a fire is a criminal offence, punishable under countryside protection laws and enforced by the wildfire prevention and suppression service.

The public is urged to exercise extreme caution during outdoor activities and to avoid any actions that could spark a forest fire.

Anyone who sees smoke or flames is asked to immediately call 1407 (forestry department) or 112 (fire service).