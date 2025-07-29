Citizens affected by the wildfires were called upon by the Interior Ministry to register in the online payment system of the general accounting office (FIMAS) to receive their compensation payments.

“Affected citizens are invited to complete the form in the coming days, so as to register in the system for the purposes of timely payment of the compensation”, the Limassol district administration said in an announcement on Tuesday.

According to the district administration, relevant authorisation forms have already been sent to the community councils of the affected communities.

Citizens who have received support allowances for residents of mountainous communities, other governmental support or have registered in the system in the past are not required to sign up again.

The completed and signed form, together with a copy of a bank statement (IBAN certificate ) to which the compensations should be transferred should then be mailed to [email protected] from a personal email address or from the email address of the community council or the respective mayor.