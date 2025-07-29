Larnaca Public Transport workers are set to launch a 48-hour strike on Wednesday, claiming the company had failed to honour a key term of their collective agreement.

The industrial action, jointly announced on Tuesday by trade unions Sek, Peo and Deok, follows what they described as a “blatant violation” of the agreed working hours, specifically the 38-hour work week (equivalent to 7 hours and 36 minutes per day).

According to the unions, the breach was confirmed by the labour ministry. A final deadline was given during a meeting on Monday for the company to comply with the terms of the agreement. The unions stated that if no action was taken by Tuesday night, the strike would go ahead.

“Having no other option and, as provided for in the industrial relations code, we are forced to proceed with strike action,” the unions said in a joint statement.

They called on Larnaca Public Transport Services and Operations Ltd to respect the collective agreement and implement what had been agreed, adding that they would defend the rights of their members with all available legal means.

While apologising in advance for any inconvenience caused to the public, the unions stressed the importance of honouring collective agreements and ensuring fair treatment of workers.