Traffic lights at two intersections in Kato Paphos and in the area surrounding Neon Mall will be temporarily out of service on Wednesday and Thursday due to scheduled upgrade works.

The interruption will affect the traffic lights at the intersection of Melina Mercouri street and Spyrou Kyprianou avenue in Kato Paphos, as well as the junction of Dimokratia avenue and Rigenis street in the area of the Neon Mall.

Works at Melina Mercouri street are set to begin at 9am on Wednesday morning and are expected to be completed by 5pm the same day.

The upgrades at the junction of Dimokratia avenue will begin at 9am on Thursday and is equally set to be completed by 5pm.

Traffic regulation will be carried out by traffic police officers throughout the duration of the works.

The municipality of Paphos said a traffic management plan was in place to minimise disruption and asked for the publics understanding and cooperation.