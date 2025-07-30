Life in Paphos — the best place on Earth — will never be the same. Right in the heart of town, a new wine bar has opened: Passione, where there are no rules, just pure passion.

The wine list features over 100 bottles from partner Bottles Wine & Spirit. Great everyday wines at great prices, and more than 30 options by the glass — from local favourites to iconic wines from Bordeaux, Burgundy, Italy and the New World. There’s also a special-occasion selection, priced like a wine boutique.

To go with the wine? Bold, creative food for every day, with a Mediterranean fusion twist. The menu at Passione is compact, yet full of character: pinchos, tapas, starters and mains. Standouts include the mortadella mousse cannoli with capers and pistachios, the parmesan tartare with fries, and the tuna Wellington with beurre blanc. For dessert — tiramisu topped with coffee “caviar”.

As for the international team at Passione, they’re true wine freaks — happy to talk about bottles in English, Greek or Russian. The vibe is stylish yet relaxed: elegant indoors, easygoing on the terrace.

Passione Wine bar & food