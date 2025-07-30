Authorities have seized approximately 4,000 counterfeit clothing and accessory items in a coordinate operation targeting tourist shops in Ayia Napa and Protaras, the Customs Department announced on Wednesday.

The raid, carried out on July 30, involved officers from the Customs Department alongside members of the Police’s Intellectual Property Crime and Illegal Betting Unit. According to the official statement, inspections were conducted at seven retail premises, three in Protaras and four in Ayia Napa, where large quantities of suspected counterfeit goods were discovered.

The seized items included watches, sunglasses, hats, handbags, wallets and other accessories being sold to consumers under the false impression they were genuine branded products.

The owners of the four implicated shops reportedly admitted to the offences and agreed to abandon the counterfeit merchandise, which will now be destroyed. As part of an out-of-court settlement, they also agreed to pay a total of €4,300, which includes the cost of destroying the goods.

The customs department issued a renewed warning to the public, urging caution when purchasing branded products, especially in tourist areas. “Thousands of products circulating in the market are not authentic and therefore do not meet the quality and safety standards associated with the brands they imitate,” the statement said.

It also emphasised the serious risks associated with counterfeit goods. Many of these products, if noted, are produced under deplorable conditions, often involving forced child labour, and can be dangerous or harmful to human health and safety, with some known to cause serious injury or even death.

Moreover, the department warned that proceeds from counterfeit sales often fund organised crime and terrorism, urging consumers to be aware of the broader impact of their purchases.

The operation underscores ongoing efforts by Cypriot authorities to combat intellectual property crime, particularly during the busy summer tourist season, when counterfeit goods are more likely to flood the market.